Profile of Tuya Inc, China’s IoT cloud platform, empowering brands like Philips and Schneider Electric

Tuya Inc has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers.
Its IoT PaaS offering enables businesses and developers to quickly and cost-effectively develop, launch, manage and monetize software-enabled devices and services. Its Industry SaaS offering enables businesses to easily and securely deploy, connect, and manage large numbers and differe...
