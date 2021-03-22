JD.com launched “deposit and delivery service” for tire shoppers

JD Auto and JD Logistics jointly introduced the “deposit and delivery service” for tires bought online through the JD.com platform. The announcement is made in conjunction with the launch of JD’s tire shopping festival starting on 18 March 2021.

After ordering the tires on JD, customers can send the products to their designated "JD Mini Storage", a deposit service for individual and enterprise users under JD Logistics, for professional storage. The buyers can choose any time and address for t...