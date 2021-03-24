E-commerce GMV on Kuaishou grew by 314% in Q4 2020; 476 million MAU

Kuaishou’s average DAUs reached 271.3 million in Q4 2020, representing an increase of 31.4% from 206.4 million for the same period of 2019.

The average MAUs was 475.7 million in Q4, representing an increase of 23.0% from 386.7 million for the same period of 2019.

The average daily time spent per DAU was 89.9 minutes, representing an increase of 18.3% from 76.0 minutes for the same period of 2019.

The average online marketing services revenue per DAU was RMB31.4, representing an increase of 105.2% from RMB15.3 for the same period of 2019.

The total GMV of e-commerce transactions facilitated on Kuaishou platform was RMB177.1 billion, representing an increase of 313.7% from RMB42.8 billion for the same period of 2019.

Kuaishou’s total revenues increased by 52.7% to RMB18.1 billion from RMB11.9 billion for the same period of 2019. As a percentage of the total revenue, online marketing services contributed 47.0%, while live streaming contributed 43.6%. The remaining 9.4% came from other services.

This is the first time that online marketing services became the largest contributor to its total revenue.

Its gross profit increased by 83.5% to RMB8.5 billion from RMB4.6 billion for the same period of 2019. The gross profit margin for Q4 increased to 47.0% from 39.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Highlights for full-year performance

The average DAUs was 264.6 million in 2020, representing an increase of 50.7% from 175.6 million in 2019.

The average MAUs was 481.1 million, representing an increase of 45.6% from 330.4 million in 2019.

The average daily time spent per DAU was 87.3 minutes, representing an increase of 17.0% from 74.6 minutes in 2019.

The average online marketing services revenue per DAU was RMB82.6, representing an increase of 95.3% from RMB42.3 in 2019.

The total GMV of e-commerce transactions facilitated on our platform was RMB381.2 billion, representing a fivefold increase from RMB59.6 billion in 2019.

Total revenues increased by 50.2% to RMB58.8 billion from RMB39.1 billion in 2019. As a percentage of the revenue, online marketing services contributed 37.2%, while live streaming contributed 56.5% and the remaining 6.3% came from other services.

Gross profit increased by 68.9% to RMB23.8 billion from RMB14.1billion in 2019. The gross profit margin increased to 40.5% from 36.1% in 2019.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2.3 billion for the year 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and restricted cash were RMB23.1 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to RMB5.3 billion as of December 31, 2019.

