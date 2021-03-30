China Internet Watch

Over 60% Chinese Gen-Z prefer domestic car brand; 1/4 prefer new energy vehicle

Among the potential buyers of cars in China in the next six months, the post-95 generation (born between 1995-1999) accounted for 11%, according to China New Car Purchase Intention Study 2021 by JD Power.

Over 60% and nearly a quarter of the post-95 potential customers tend to buy domestic brands and new energy vehicles (NEV), the highest among all age groups.

The study finds that the purchase intention of Chinese domestic brands is 49%, up from 22% in 2016. Generation Z has the highest pu...

