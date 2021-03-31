China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Retail & E-commerce / How WeChat empowers large retail chains for private traffic

How WeChat empowers large retail chains for private traffic

By

Most large retail chain enterprises in China operate multiple WeChat mini-programs, and each mini program carries different businesses or functions. Watsons, for example, operates 10 mini programs, including official "cloud store" (online shopping mall), Zhidepin (group buying), member center, and Zaomei Planet.

Convenience store chain Meiyijia operates 9 mini programs and IKEA operates 8 mini programs.

In the WeChat mini programs of retail chain enterprises, coupons, flash sales, and live...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out.

Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Whitepaper
China Internet Overview 2021

Summary: China internet users, online engagement, top online applications, top mobile apps, etc. including about 30 statistical charts.

Bonus whitepaper: WeChat Mini-Programs; understand how Tencent’s light apps platform works. Receive two in your inbox.

You will receive Whitepaper by email and weekly updates. You can unsubscribe at any time; your email will not be shared with anyone. 

Login to your account
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Email