China’s big data market forecast 2021-2024; total spending to exceed US$20 bn by 2024

In 2020, the overall scale of the big data market in China exceeded US$10 billion for the first time, with a year-on-year growth of 15.9% over 2019, according to data from IDC.

In the long run, China's big data expenditure shows a steady growth trend as a whole, and the total market volume is expected to exceed US$20 billion in 2024, with an increase of 145% compared with that in 2019.

IDC predicts that the global big data market expenditure will reach about US$298.3 billion in 2024, a...