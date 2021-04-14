China’s big data market forecast 2021-2024; total spending to exceed US$20 bn by 2024

In 2020, the overall scale of the big data market in China exceeded US$10 billion for the first time, with a year-on-year growth of 15.9% over 2019, according to data from IDC.
In the long run, China's big data expenditure shows a steady growth trend as a whole, and the total market volume is expected to exceed US$20 billion in 2024, with an increase of 145% compared with that in 2019.
IDC predicts that the global big data market expenditure will reach about US$298.3 billion in 2024, a...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time