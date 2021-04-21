China Internet Watch

China cross-border B2B e-commerce markets insights 2021-2025

China cross-border B2B e-commerce markets insights 2021-2025

The compound growth rate of China's cross-border e-commerce market will reach 25% from 2020 to 2025. In 2019, B2B accounts for 74.1% of China's cross-border e-commerce sales
In 2019, the total market of China's cross-border export B2B e-commerce service providers reached 539.1 billion yuan, and the compound growth rate of the cross-border B2B service market will reach 27.0% from 2020 to 2025.
