China social e-commerce market insights 2021

Social e-commerce accounted for 34.37% of total e-commerce transactions in 2020 according to a survey conducted by the Internet Society of China. For social e-commerce merchants, the top sources for users are WeChat Groups and WeChat Moments.
Tmall accounted for about one-third of the surveyed brand merchants' e-commerce sales in 2020. JD and Pinduoduo are also essential sales channels.
WeChat plays a vital role in the social e-commerce segment; WeChat Groups and Mini Programs are impo...
