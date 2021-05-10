China consumption trends for Labor Day (May Day) golden week 2021

People born after 1989 account for 80% of the night consumption economy

Men's cosmetics purchase on the rise

Domestic tourists more than doubled in 2021

Trending in the travel market: camping, holidays in the countryside, family tour

The offline consumption in Shanghai from 30 April to 4 May reached 19.65 billion yuan, up 30.4% YoY (or up 9.6% compared with 2019)

31% of Chinese liquor baijiu sales on Tmall Supermarket one week before May 1 were delivered to different cities as some Chinese visit family and relatives during this one week golden week holiday.

Young people in small towns attach importance to fitness, and men's economy rises.

From May 1-3, on Taobao special edition app, Alibaba observed men's cosmetics purchase year-on-year growth of 1692.6%. Among...