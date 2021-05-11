Social e-commerce Pinduoduo’s road to brand upgrade

China's regulatory authorities issued 18.2 billion yuan fine to Alibaba, calling a halt to its "choosing one out of two". But it doesn't make it much easier for Pinduoduo to enter the market.

Consumers can buy iPhones, Huawei mobile phones, Nike sports shoes, and Lancome skincare products on Pinduoduo. However, all these brands did not accept its proposal to open brand flagship stores.

Most brands still sell in the name of dealers, or refuse to participate in the "10 billion yuan subsidy", or only provide low-end products. They keep a distance from Pinduoduo and regard it as an online factory outlet store.

An outlet store, factory outlet or factory shop is a brick and mortar or online store in which manufacturers sell their stock directly to the public.

Winning more brands has ...