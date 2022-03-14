Chinese Quora Zhihu MAU exceeded 103 million in Q4 2021

In Q4 2021, China’s Quora Zhihu’s user base continued its rapid growth, with average MAUs increasing by 36.4% year-over-year to 103.3 million. The average MAUs for the year 2021 was 95.9 million, representing a growth of 40.0% from 2020.



Zhihu’s average monthly paying members reached 6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 102.0% over the fourth quarter of 2020. The average monthly paying members for the year was 5.1 million, representing a growth of 114.8% from 2020.

Its total revenues were RMB1,019.2 million (US$159.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 96.1% over the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenues for the year were RMB2,959.3 million (US$464.4 million), representing a growth of 118.9% from 2020.

During Q4 2021, Zhihu’s content-commerce solutions and paid membership businesses continued to grow rapidly, expanding 380.2% and 100.0%, respectively, in terms of revenue on a year-over-year basis, and collectively contributed 56.5% of Zhihu’s total revenue in the quarter.

Zhihu’s gross profit was RMB479.8 million (US$75.3 million) in Q4 2021, representing an increase of 44.1% YoY. Gross profit for the year was RMB1,553.9 million (US$243.8 million), representing an increase of 105.1% from 2020.

The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 47.1%, compared to 64.1% in the same period of 2020.

Net loss was RMB383.3 million (US$60.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB90.1 million in the same period of 2020. Net loss was RMB1,298.9 million (US$203.8 million) in 2021, compared with RMB517.6 million in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, Zhihu had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, and short-term investments of RMB7.4 billion (US$1.2 billion), compared with RMB3.1 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Zhihu just became a public company listed on the New York Stock exchange during the first quarter of 2021. Read its profile here.

