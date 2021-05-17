China’s Quora Zhihu’s monthly paying members more than doubled in Q1 2021

China’s Quora, a popular content community platform, Zhihu reported 85 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 37.7% over the first quarter of 2020.

Its average monthly paying members reached 4.0 million in Q1 2021, representing a growth of 137.8% YoY.

Zhihu‘s total revenues were RMB478.3 million (US$73.0 million) in Q1 2021, representing a growth of 154.2% YoY. And, its gross profit was RMB272.7 million (US$41.6 million), up 248.5% YoY.

The gross margin increased to 57.0% for the first quarter from 41.6% for the same period of last year. Zhihu just became a public company listed on the New York Stock exchange during the first quarter of 2021. Read its profile here.

The rise of paid digital content in China

Zhihu’s net loss was RMB324.7 million (US$49.6 million) for the first quarter of 2021, compared with RMB201.3 million for the same period of 2020. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS was RMB3.46 (US$0.53) for the first quarter of 2021, compared with RMB2.87 in the same period of 2020.

China social media users’ content preference by education levels