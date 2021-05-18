Tencent officially launched a Pinduoduo competitor

Last April 29th, Tencent launched a WeChat mini program called “Xiao’E Pinpin” and a related WeChat official account. The shopping model of Xiao’E Pinpin is similar to Pinduoduo, which is a social e-commerce platform.

This week, Tencent launched an independent mobile app for Xiao’E Pinpin, which currently has a similar design as the mini program.

The home page adopts a similar design as Pinduoduo, with a popular products row set on top, including beauty products, food supermarket, etc.

The middle part is the welfare for new users, which speeds up the acquisition of new users through low price concessions. The bottom showcases recommended products.

The core of Xiao’E Pinpin is social e-commerce, so a function called “friends like” is designed in the app. This function is similar to Pinduoduo’s “Pinxiaoquan”, which can publish the product news on this page, and other friends can comment, like, and share in WeChat Group, so as to promote the success rate of transaction while maintaining shopping interaction.

Social e-commerce Pinduoduo’s road to brand upgrade

Nowadays, the social e-commerce segment in China is still becoming more and more competitive.

Taobao integrates the daily special sale and Juhuasuan, competing with Pinduoduo through 10 billion yuan subsidies. Jingxi, the Jingdong shopping platform targeting lower-tier cities, has also been officially connected to the first level entrance on WeChat.

Xiao’E Pinpin app has built-in game shopping functions. Through Xiao’E Treasure Hunt and Xiao’E Manor, users can play games while winning products, integrating shopping and entertainment.

China social e-commerce market insights 2021