WeChat’s new social e-commerce platform integrates Shopping Accounts

WeChat launched another product "Shopping Accounts" to its ecosystem in addition to Official Accounts, Mini Program, and Video Accounts.

"Shopping Accounts" is under Tencent Huiju, which is a mini program for select brand products, launched by Tencent Smart Retail in December 2020. Huiju aggregates different household name brands' WeChat mini programs including Walmart and Starbucks, similar to Alibaba Taobao's upgrade Tmall, a platform for well-known brands.

Tencent Huiju Mini Program

Tencent Huiju currently covers about 11 categories of products, namely supermarket fresh food, leisure snacks, household department stores, catering and food, beauty shop, men's clothing shop, sports hall, shoe and bag shop, women's clothing shop, baby and children's shop, and medicine shop.

