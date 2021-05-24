Alibaba Tmall kicks off 618 Shopping Festival 2021

Alibaba Tmall kicks off 2021’s 618 Shopping Festival on 24 May. This year’s pre-sale activities are obviously ahead of schedule. The balance will be paid on June 1, and the discount will last for 20 days.

According to the official introduction of Tmall, huge discounts will be launched from June 1 to June 20. The specific activities are as follows:

20 yuan off every 300 yuan purchase with a total subsidy of 10 billion yuan

88vip members will receive additional 520 yuan

Beauty products at flagship stores are cheaper than duty-free stores

A total of 250,000 brands participate in this year’s Tmall 618, which is 2.5 times that of last year. A total of 13 million products participate in offering discounts, of which 1.4 million are new products.

Tmall merchants almost all started the official live streaming for this year’s 618 shopping festival. About 100 celebrities have locked in Taobao Live to interact with fans. More than 500 CEOs have already made time for Tmall 618 in the agenda to face consumers and offer more brand discounts.

Jingdong’s 618 Grand Promotion kick off conference was held in Beijing on May 20. Other top competitors for 618 include Kuaishou, Douyin (TikTok), Pinduoduo, and Meituan.

