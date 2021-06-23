China household consumption trends 2021

In 2021, Chinese households have the strongest consumption intention in tourism, health care, and education, according to a survey by CCTV Finance.
People in first-tier cities and second-tier cities are more willing to travel.
The survey also found that more than half of the people are willing to strengthen fitness exercise for good health. About 40% of the people are willing to have regular health screening, buy green food and have a reasonable diet / regular life.
Chinese consumers are demanding brands to offer healthier products/services. The concept of health needs to start from the foundation of their offers – only those with truly healthy ingredients can convince increasingly sophisticated consumers.
