Chinese time spend on smartphone up 15% in 2021

In 2021, Chinese adults spend an average of 3 hours and 16 minutes a day checking their smartphones, excluding phone calls.

Compared with 2020, this engagement on smartphones has increased by 25 minutes, or 14.6%. Chinese smartphone users spend the longest time with their smartphones, followed by the United States, with adults spending 3 hours and 10 minutes a day.

In 2021, Chinese adults spent an average of 4 hours and 46 minutes a day watching digital media, accounting for 63.9% of daily media time, surpassing all other markets tracked by eMarketer.

The dominance of digital technology in China is largely driven by the amount of time Chinese spend on mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. In fact, China has long been a world leader in terms of the time adult users...