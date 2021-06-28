Top AI companies and platforms in China

China's AI public cloud service market reached 2.41 billion yuan (US$370 million), accounting for 10.4% of the overall AI software market. IDC estimates that by 2025, the proportion of public cloud services in China's AI software market will reach 36.1%.

China's AI software market reached 23.09 billion yuan in 2020, about 60% of the US AI software market. Find out China's leading companies and platform in AI Cloud, computer vision, voice, and machine learning platforms.

Various AI vendors have launched self-learning platforms in various technical fields as different forms of AutoML products. Baidu Smart Cloud is still in the first place of AI public cloud service market share. Its AI application is in full bloom across multiple industries.

Alibaba Cloud continues to enrich...