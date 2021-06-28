Profile of Didi, China’s ride-hailing giant

Didi is the world's largest mobility technology platform. It has been strategically building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility, and autonomous driving.

Didi (company name Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc) started its mobility business in China in 2012. It has become the world's largest mobility technology platform by annual active users and by average daily transactions for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, according to CIC.

Didi is the go-to brand in China for shared mobility, providing consumers with a comprehensive range of mobility services, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility.

Globally, Didi operates in nearly 4,000 cities,...