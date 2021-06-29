China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Technology / Forbes China: best companies to work for in 2021

Forbes China: best companies to work for in 2021

By

Forbes China and Russell Reynolds Associates jointly released the Best Employers 2021 ranking.

The most sustainable employers

The most innovative employers in human resource management

Best Employers Among College Students

The top three industries that college students expect to apply for jobs are technology, finance, and FMCG.

The five factors that college students give priority to when choosing employers are salary and welfare, personal career development, value realization, enterprise working environment, and enterprise development prospect.

About 52% of college students show a strong willingness to work in the first-tier cities. At the same time, the attraction of the new first-tier cities is closely followed, and the willingness reaches 41%.

Top e-commerce mobile shopping platforms in China 2021

FREE whitepaper
China Internet 2021

Receive whitepaper and weekly updates on China digital trends, internet users and consumer insights, and tech innovations.

Whitepaper you’ll receive: WeChat Apps / Mini-Programs, China Internet Overview. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam. Cancel at any time.

Login to your account
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email