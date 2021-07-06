New product online consumption trends in China

More than 60% of brands choose to launch new products online during the past one year, and most choose Tmall, according to a joint report by Yicai and Alibaba.

According to the data of the report, in recent years, the total number of new products on the Tmall platform has doubled year by year, and the turnover of more than 30% of the market is driven by new products.

New products account for over 35% of all transactions on Alibaba's Tmall platform in 2020. The number of new products on Tmall doubled in 2020 to over 200 million.

At the same time, the average unit price of new products is 1.3 times the overall market, which brings more value to the brand.

The post-90s and post-95s have gradually become the main consumption force of new products online, and their ave...