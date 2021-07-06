China online retail market overview 2021

In 2020, China's online retail sales reached 11.76 trillion yuan (US$1.82 trillion), with a year-on-year growth of 10.9%.

The online retail sales of physical goods reached 9.76 trillion yuan, with a year-on-year growth of 14.8%, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total retail sales of consumer goods.

The eastern region accounted for 84.5% of total online retail sales in China in 2020, with a growth of 10.7%, the highest among all regions.

According to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in the online consumption of physical goods in 2020, the consumption of food, apparel, and consumer commodity increased by 30.6%, 5.8%, and 16.2% year-on-year respectively.

Shangwu Data's monitoring shows that Apparel, Commodity, and Home Appliance have the larg...