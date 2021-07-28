Why are the Blind Box so attractive to many consumers in China?

A box is supposed to function as a storage tool. But in recent years, the "Blind Box" has gained its popularity in China.

Benefiting from this trend, a Beijing-based toy maker Pop Mart raised $676 million in an initial public offering (IPO) at the end of 2020 which gave the company a valuation of $7 billion ahead of the trading debut.

The Trendy Box

December 10, 2020, Chinese toymaker Pop Mart International Group made a stellar debut on the Hong Kong stock market, closing nearly 80% higher than its issue price to end the day with a market capitalization of $12.5 billion.

The success of Pop Mart and its subsequent IPO is linked to a simple yet fascinating product - the Blind Box.

The second half of 2019 saw a sudden uprising of fashionable "Blind Box", which can be spotted ev...