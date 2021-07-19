Secrets of Pinduoduo’s low-cost user acquisitions

Pinduoduo, China’s largest social e-commerce platform, is well known for its aggressive pricing as well as questionable product quality. Let's take a look at how Pinduoduo achieved low-cost user acquisition utilizing social power.

Cici received a link from her sister on WeChat, requesting her to click on it so that her sister could obtain cash rewards. She decided to do her sister a favor.

Cici then found out she also got a 79 yuan (US$12) cash reward. She was surprised at first but then found out the reward could be withdrawn only if she could obtain another 21 yuan (US$3) by inviting new users.

In short, she needed to achieve a threshold of 100 yuan to withdraw the fund.

She decided to try it out and shared the link with some of her friends. After only a few rounds, she accum...