China cross-border shopper insights 2021

Since 2016, the proportion of China's middle-class population in the total population has increased steadily. At the same time, the scale of China's cross-border e-commerce users has maintained a high range.

With the rise of China's middle class and its promotion of consumption upgrading, China's cross-border e-commerce demand will face great development potential in the future.

Cross-border shoppers purchase more frequently, and about 87% of the surveyed by iResearch make overseas online shopping at least once a month. The unit price of overseas shopping is relatively high, and more than 64% of users have an average of more than RMB 500 per order in the past year.

The proportion of China's total import and export in 2021 has exceeded the level of 2019 before the C...