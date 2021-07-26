China Internet Watch

Report: China growth AI companies overview

China's artificial intelligence (AI) market will reach 205.8 billion yuan (US$31.74 bn) in 2021, with a growth rate of 30%, and exceed 500 billion yuan by 2025, according to a report jointly published by Intel and Deloitte.

There are about 5,015 AI-related enterprises in China, including 4484 growth AI enterprises, accounting for about 90% of the total.

The industrial fields covered by growing AI enterprises are becoming more and more comprehensive, and some have led the market and technology in specific AI fields.

In 2020, the total investment in AI increased by 73.8% year-on-year, and the investment gathered to round B and later-stage Enterprises.

In 2020, China's investment in artificial intelligence reached a new high, reaching 174.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year inc...

