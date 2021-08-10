China online video, short video market overview

China online video market reached 893 million MAU in June 2021

Short video market saw 905 million MAU

Douyin vs. Kuaishou

With China's online video platforms' increasing production of original high-quality content and expansion of user preferences, the traffic has risen steadily, and Q2 year-on-year growth rate has turned positive.

The top 3 online video platforms by total monthly active users are Youku (216M), MangoTV (209M), and Bilibili (154M).

With the ever-increasing supply of short video content and the continuous improvement of the platform ecology, the active user penetration rate has approached 80%, and the short video industry has maintained a steady growth trend。

Douyin and Kuaishou continue to dominate this market with multiple apps tailored fo...