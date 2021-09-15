An overview of China’s New Middle Class

Among the 200 million new middle class in China, the post-80s and post-90s account for 50.8% and 49.2% respectively, according to data from Questmobile.

The New Middle Class is the group of Chinese between 25 and 40 years old, living in tier-1 to tier-3 cities with an online spending power of over 1,000 yuan. Their online consumption willingness is at a medium to high level.

In terms of urban distribution, the top 10 cities are Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Suzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, Hangzhou, and Tianjin, with the number of people reaching 9.03 million, 8.38 million, 6.91 million, 6.38 million, 5.68 million, 4.48 million, 4.42 million, 3.54 million and 3.45 million respectively.

Their population has reached 204 million with 50.8% born between 1980-1989 and 4...