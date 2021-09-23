The secret behind the success of L’ORÉAL’s TikTok Super Brand Day

With China’s increasing domestic consumption demand, new domestic makeup brands are emerging and are introducing new product lines at a rapid pace, hoping to capture more market share vis-à-vis multinational brands.

At the same time, the Generation Z consumer base is growing, driving the concept of Fashion Makeup to evolve.

Under these changing market conditions, the big question for makeup brands is how to improve their brand awareness and attract the younger generation of consumers. The success of L’ORÉAL Paris ‘ Super Brand Day in collaboration with the social media giant Douyin (TikTok's Chinese version) may provide the industry useful insights.

120 million reach; RMB 22 million GMV

what are the secret ingredients of Super Brand Day’s success?

On 1st May 2021, L’ORÉAL Pa...