Report: 5 segments of smartphone buyers: US vs UK vs China

Strategy analytics conducted a new smartphone consumer survey in China, the UK, and the United States to identify the key factors driving consumers' replacement behavior. The report explores the drivers and barriers that affect when and how consumers change smartphones.

The annual global shipment of smartphones exceeds 1.3 billion, which is the biggest business opportunity in the consumer electronics market. In mature markets, 95% of sales come from smartphone replacement, compared with 87% in developing markets.

The study identified five different patterns of motivation/drivers and barriers for consumers to change smartphones. These five segments have different proportions in each country.

Although the segmentation is defined by attitude and behavior variables, there are signific...