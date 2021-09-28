China Internet of Things cloud platform market forecast 2021-2025

The number of Internet of Things connected devices in China reached 7.4 billion units in 2020 and is expected to exceed 15 billion by 2025, according to data from iResearch.

The continuous growth of IoT equipment connectivity has delivered nutrients for the development of IoT cloud platform and promoted the platform from "quantitative change" of equipment and data accumulation to "qualitative change" of data value mining.

The cloud platform of the Internet of things is the central system linking the perception layer and the application layer. It takes the perception data as the nutrient, processes through various IoT platforms, empowers the downstream applications, presents the logic of gradually increasing the data value from the upstream terminal to the downstream users, and is...