UnionPay integrates with Alipay and WeChat Pay

WeChat Pay has officially implemented mutual recognition and mutual scanning of offline QR codes with UnionPay’s Flash app. Users can scan WeChat payment codes through the UnionPay Flash payment app in provincial capitals across the country to complete payment.

UnionPay Flash supports the top-up payment of QCoin, QQ Music, and Tencent Videos. WeChat Mini Programs will gradually support Flash Pay, being in beta test since 22 September.

On October 2nd, Alipay announced the progress in promoting interconnection with China UnionPay. it has opened online payment scenes to the UnionPay Flash app, covering the first batch of 85% Taobao merchants.

For offline, it has also implemented QR code scanning and mutual recognition with UnionPay Flash payment in multiple cities and plans to cover all cities in China by March 2022.

UnionPay, also known as China UnionPay or by its abbreviation, CUP or UPI internationally, is a Chinese financial services corporation headquartered in Shanghai, China. It provides bank card services and a major card scheme in mainland China.

Founded on 26 March 2002, China UnionPay is an association for China’s banking card industry, operating under the approval of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC, central bank of China).

It is also an electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) network, and the only interbank network in China that links all the automatic teller machine (ATMs) of all banks throughout the country.

In 2015, UnionPay overtook Visa and Mastercard in a total amount of value of payment transactions made by customers and became the largest card payment processing organization (debit and credit cards combined) in the world after the two.

