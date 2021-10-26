China Internet Watch

Chinese Gen-Zs' attention insights 2021

Chinese Gen-Zs’ attention insights 2021

Attention is a scarce resource in today’s world. It has unique distribution patterns and characteristics. Only with proper methods, can brands capture, develop and manage it.
Chinese Gen-Z Attention Distribution
Time
Chinese Generation Z’s attention is widely allocated across different time periods. If we look at a 24-hour calendar day, Gen-Zs generally spend a significant part of their attention during late night, particularly from 10 pm to 2 am the next day.

They mainly spend their time on watching videos, listening to music, and gaming. And if we look at a 365-day calendar year, Gen-Zs tend to pay more attention to festivities and holidays comparing with elder generations. They often treat themselves by shopping.

Gen-Zs usually have 8 pm-2 am at their disposal to allocate their...

