China IT security service market overview; more than doubled in 2021

In the first half of 2021, the overall revenue of vendors in the IT security service market in China is approximately US$1.11 billion (about RMB 7.15 billion). The revenue of vendors has doubled compared with the same period last year, with an increase of 110%, or a year-on-year increase of 38% from 2019.

China's IT security service market officially entered a period of full outbreak of demand.

Security consulting service

It belongs to the category of professional services, including security strategy and planning, compliance and audit, security strategy evaluation and development, testing services, emergency response services and other consulting services. The performance of key vendors in the first half of 2021 is shown in the figure below:

Managed security service

Managed sec...