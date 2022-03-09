Metaverse trends in China 2022

Computing power, AI, network communication, and blockchain, as the indispensable infrastructure of the metaverse, play a vital role in the later stage development of the metaverse.

IDC estimates that in 2022, participants in the development of metaverse infrastructure, mainly operators, infrastructure hardware companies, and top Internet companies, will lead the effort. The pace of relevant product R & D, operation platform innovation, and content upgrading will be accelerated.

Top Internet companies independently layout the metaverse platform development

Chinese Internet giants have made corresponding direction choices under the metaverse track according to their own products and positioning characteristics.

In 2022, Internet companies are expected to continue to overweight and layout the metaverse platform in their respective fields, and their interaction and correlation will still be weak.

It is estimated that by 2025, more than 3% of China's Internet users wi...