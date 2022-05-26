Alibaba kicks off Tmall 618 shopping festival 2022

Tmall 618 2022 pre-sale will officially open at 8 p.m. on May 26. The first wave of rush buying starts at 8 p.m. on May 31 and the second wave starts at 8 p.m. on June 15.

This year, Taobao increased the pre-sale time during the 618 event, making the official pre-sale an increment for businesses to make a good start. The platform will provide the official pre-sale atmosphere, the official pre-sale venue, and search for recommended resources.

On June 18 this year, Taobao simplified the preferential rules and marketing complexity. The discount for cross store full sales was reduced by 20 yuan or 50 for every 199 or 1000 yuan spend.

Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall are not the only e-commerce platforms for 618 shopping festival promotions. Many retailers and major online platforms, such as JD, Pinduoduo, Kuaishou, etc., have promotions to push up their sales.

To be updated later.