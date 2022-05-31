How Watsons China’s online sales almost doubled in 2021

Watsons China's total revenue in 2021 was HK$22.77 billion, a year-on-year increase of 14%, the largest increase in the past five years. Watsons' online sales increased by 94%, providing a strong impetus for the recovery of performance.

Watsons' long-term digital transformation has initially yielded fruitful results, which has become its biggest driving force to resist risks.

In February 2020, Watson's WeChat mini program was officially launched, which means that the private domain is becoming its new home. The reason for the change stems from Watsons' deep insight into consumers.

Watsons noted that post-90s and Gen-Z consumers focus on online convenience and offline experience. The traditional O2O marketing strategy unilaterally drives customers from one platform to another, thus increasing sales.

Watsons implements the O+O platform strategy, breaking the limitations of O2O in the past, and becoming closer to the needs of customers so that they can experience products,...