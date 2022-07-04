Alibaba Cloud launched SaaS platform to help companies achieve carbon neutrality goals

Alibaba Cloud has launched a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product Energy Expert, a sustainability platform to help customers worldwide measure, analyze and manage the carbon emissions of their business activities and products.

Energy Expert provides actionable insights and energy-saving recommendations to help customers accelerate their sustainability journeys. It helps customers automate the carbon accounting and reporting process at a corporate and product level, and obtain real-time sustainability impact statistics for them to make informed decisions.

It enables companies to identify the sources of the carbon emissions from their daily business activities as well as the full life cycle of their products, based on the PAS 2060 and ISO 14064 standards on carbon neutrality.

Customers can also quantify their carbon footprint through a prebuilt calculation model leveraging public emission factors datasets and Energy Expert’s proprietary datasets.

It provides visibility into their real-time carbon emission patterns and the progress of their sustainability performance through visualizations on dashboards and online reports. In addition, Energy Expert provides analytics on energy efficiency and emission forecasts through deep learning-based AI models hosted on Alibaba Cloud.

To help customers minimize their overall environmental impact, Energy Expert also offers actionable optimization plans with recommendations that balance business growth and environmental impacts. These can include increasing the use of clean energy, reducing excessive electricity consumption during peak times, and optimizing the supply chain ranging from sourcing materials to shipping products.

It has served over 2,000 companies in China since its deployment in February 2022, generating energy savings of over 2 million kilowatt-hours per day, or a reduction of 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to Alibaba.

