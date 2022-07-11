New energy vehicles exceeded 10 million units milestone in June 2022

By the end of June 2022, the number of automobiles in China has reached 406 million, of which the number of new energy vehicles has exceeded 10 million.

As of the end June, the number of new energy vehicles in China had reached 10.01 million, accounting for 3.23% of the total number of automobiles. 2.209 million new energy vehicles are newly registered in the first half of 2022, an increase of 1.106 million, or 100.26%, compared with the first half of last year.

At present, 81 cities in China have more than 1 million cars, an increase of 7 cities year on year. Among them, Beijing has more than 6 million cars; Chengdu and Chongqing have more than 5 million cars; and Suzhou, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Xi’an, and Wuhan have more than 4 million cars.

Tesla Model Y is the best selling SUV in June

Compared with the previous month, Tesla’s Model Y has become the best-selling SUV in June 2022, with monthly sales of more than 50,000 vehicles (to be exact 52,150), becoming the only new model with the highest sales in China in June, up 348.7% year-on-year.

The second is BYD Song series, which sold 31,787 cars in June, with a year-on-year increase of 122.1%. BYD has completely stopped producing fossil fuel cars, and Song series is also a green brand.

As an old joint venture “veteran” of domestic SUVs, Honda CR-V is also in its infancy. 24,326 vehicles were sold in June, up 62.9% year-on-year. It is firmly in the “top spot” of joint venture SUVs, beating Toyota RAV4, Nissan Xiaoke and other models.

Over 60% Chinese Gen-Z prefer domestic car brand; 1/4 prefer new energy vehicle