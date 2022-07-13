China Internet Watch

Health has become a top factor for Chinese consumers’ food purchase

Chinese purchase of food, detergent, and other necessities requires a high brand trust from customers and indicates characteristics of high purchase frequency and strong user stickiness, according to a report jointly released by JD and Economic Daily News.

Meanwhile, a large proportion of customers initially turn to online food shopping for a “better diet”; they have clear health, nutrition, safety, taste, and more demands.

Health has become the primary consideration for consumers in food selection. Mixed grains, low-fat, and low-sugar products have seen rapid growth, with organic certified products up 110 percent year-over-year (YoY) in variety and 78 percent YoY in sales volume.

Cooking oil is another example to illustrate Chinese consumers’ demand in health under different scenarios. The purchase proportion of refined oils continues to grow, indicating that Chinese consumers are more inclined to make their own decisions about different oil use scenarios.

