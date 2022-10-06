China Fashion Industry in the Next Decade

The domestic demand for shoes and clothing in China has continued to grow rapidly and has leaped to the largest single footwear and clothing consumer market in the world, accounting for a quarter of the total, according to a recent McKinsey whitepaper.

In this period of rapid development, driven by various factors such as economy, culture, and consumption habits, China's fashion consumption has gone through four stages.

From the basic consumption driven by exports and production at the end of the last century to the development and enjoyment consumption, and then to the recent emotional consumption period - consumers have more pursuit of the core of brand culture, new shopping methods, and experiences, while Chinese brands and designs have begun to step onto the world stage.

The rapid development that has lasted for 20 years can not be separated from the joint efforts of various subjects in the industry chain, nor can it be separated from the active promotion of various fashio...