Top 3 private traffic platforms for merchants in China

WeChat, Alipay, and short video platforms (Douyin, Kuaishou, etc) have become the most important platforms for Chinese merchants' private traffic operation according to a report from iResearch.

More than 80% of businesses believe that the cost of private traffic has increased by 40%, so the conversion rate and leveraging public traffic have become the core focus.

Under the catalysis of the epidemic, the private traffic operation of merchants entered a fast growth period, and the refined operation became a consensus. In the iResearch survey, 77.3% of merchants were satisfied with the improvement of business results driven by private traffic operation, among which the effect of new customers and member growth were the most significant.

It has also become a trend for private domain layout to become multi platform. The report shows that applets are the standard configuration for businesses to operate in private domain, and WeChat, Alipay and short video platforms have become t...