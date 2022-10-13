Alibaba to shorten presale period of this year’s Double 11 festival

This year, Alibaba’s Tmall Double 11 pre-sale will start at 8:00 p.m. on October 24. Compared with the pre-sale started on October 20 or 21 in previous years, the pre-sale time of this year’s Double 11 has been shortened.

Double 11 started as China’a largest online shopping promotion campaign in November and has now expanded to offline and various industries.

The selling period is divided into two waves: the first wave is from 8:00 p.m. on October 31 to November 3, and the second wave is from 8:00 p.m. on November 10 to November 11. The discount is 50 yuan less for every 300 yuan orders across stores, which is the biggest discount in recent years.

In 2021, Alibaba’s Tmall Double 11 shopping festival achieved a new record of US$84.54 billion in gross merchandise volume.

