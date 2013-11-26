Baidu PPC Doctor to Diagnose Login Problem

Have you ever had a problem logging in Baidu PPC system? Such as verification code not being displayed in the loading state? Or you can not even open Baidu relevant domains(ww2.baidu.com, fengchao.baidu. com, wangmeng.baidu.com etc. )? It could be that your network environment is in a bad situation.

However, you don’t need to worry about it now. Baidu recently released “Baidu promotion network doctor” that can automatically detect and identify your network problems.

This client software is very easy to use, you don’t have to install after the download. Just open the zip file directly , double-click BaiDuNetDoctor.exe and the net problems can be automatically detected. And if there are net problems you just need to click on the button “one -click fix”, then the net problems were successfully solved. After that, you could login the Baidu relevant domains.

And note that “Baidu promotion network doctor” has displaced the previous ” Fengchao network problem detection tool”.

Click here to download Baidu PPC Network Doctor.