China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Uncategorized / Baidu PPC Doctor to Diagnose Login Problem

Baidu PPC Doctor to Diagnose Login Problem

By

Baidu net doctor

Have you ever had a problem logging in Baidu PPC system? Such as verification code not being displayed in the loading state? Or you can not even open Baidu relevant domains(ww2.baidu.com, fengchao.baidu. com, wangmeng.baidu.com etc. )? It could be that your network environment is in a bad situation.

However, you don’t need to worry about it now. Baidu recently released “Baidu promotion network doctor” that can automatically detect and identify your network problems.

The net problems were successfully solved.

This client software is very easy to use, you don’t have to install after the download. Just open the zip file directly , double-click BaiDuNetDoctor.exe and the net problems can be automatically detected. And if there are net problems you just need to click on the button “one -click fix”, then the net problems were successfully solved. After that, you could login the Baidu relevant domains.

And note that  “Baidu promotion network doctor” has displaced the previous ” Fengchao network problem detection tool”.

Click here to download Baidu PPC Network Doctor.

FREE whitepaper x3
China Internet Kit 2021

Receive whitepaper and weekly updates on China digital trends, internet users and consumer insights, and tech innovations.

3 Whitepaper you’ll receive: E-commerce Overview, WeChat Apps / Mini-Programs, China Internet Overview. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam. Cancel at any time.

Login to your account
Share
WhatsApp
Share
Email
Tweet