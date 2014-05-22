China Internet Watch

How is Renren Doing in China Social Media Now?

According to Renren’s First Quarter 2014 Financial Report, the number of accumulated activated users on renren.com increased from approximately 184 million as of March 31, 2013 to approximately 210 million as of March 31, 2014.

Monthly unique log-in users in March 2014 was approximately 51 million, compared to approximately 57 million in March 2013 and approximately 45 million in December 2013.

Renren’s businesses primarily include the main social networking website renren.com, the game development and operating platform Renren Games, and the user-generated content focused video sharing website 56.com.

Once perceived by many as China’s Facebook, the popularity and total reach can no longer compare with that of Weibo or Wechat.

