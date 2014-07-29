China Internet Watch

CHARTS China Online Dating Market Update for Q1 2014

china-online-dating-love

China online dating market in 2013 totalled RMB1.59 billion (US$260 million) according to Analysis International, who expects China’s online dating market to grow by 30% to RMB2 billion (US$320 million).

2014q1-china-online-dating1

2014q1-china-online-dating2

2014q1-china-online-dating3

2014q1-china-online-dating4

2014q1-china-online-dating5

2014q1-china-online-dating6

