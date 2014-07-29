CHARTS China Online Dating Market Update for Q1 2014

China online dating market in 2013 totalled RMB1.59 billion (US$260 million) according to Analysis International, who expects China’s online dating market to grow by 30% to RMB2 billion (US$320 million).
