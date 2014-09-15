Tencent QQ Gets into Guinness World Record

Tencent QQ got into guinness world record for having the most number of simultaneous online users on an instant messaging platform on 3rd July, 2014, which was announced by Guinness World Records on 4th September, 2014. Tencent QQ becomes the first Chinese instant messenger in Guinness World Record.

Tencent’s QQ messenger has more than 800 million MAUs with hundreds of millions of simultaneous online users.

An unnamed global leading data monitoring company monitored QQ users’ log-in data for two weeks. Eventually, Tencent QQ successfully created guinness world record with peak 210,212,085 simultaneous online users at 12:52pm on 3rd July 2014.

CEO Of Guinness World Record Ltd. in China, Rowan Simon mentioned that they were happy to see Tencent QQ had absolute influence on Internet as an instant messenger and they were looking forward to more Tencent and China’s Internet companies products in Guinness World Record.

MAU of QQ user accounts were 829 million during Q2 2014, a decrease of 2% QoQ or an increase of 1% YoY according to Tencent’s Q2 financial results.