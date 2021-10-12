China National Day Travelers’ Insights 2021

Self-driving tour has become the standard for National Day Golden Week travel in 2021, and the popularity rises by 150% according to Mafengwo.

From October 1 to 7, UnionPay online transactions totaled 2.72 trillion yuan, with 4.863 billion transactions, and the average number of daily transactions increased by 31.73% year on year.

UnionPay data show that "food, housing, transportation, tourism, entertainment, and shopping" are the main force of holiday consumption. Among them, the average daily consumption of shopping, catering, and ticket sales in scenic spots increased by 31%, 28%, and 24% respectively compared with last year's National Day holiday.

From October 1 to 7, China saw 515 million person-trips, a year-on-year decrease of 1.5%r, and recovered to 70.1% in the same p...