China B2C Online Apparel Market Overview Q2 2017

China’s B2C apparel market reached 307.74 billion yuan (US$46.37 bn) in Q2 2017 with an increase of 47.3%.

Tmall has 80.7% market share in China’s B2C online clothing market in Q2 2017, followed by JD (8.7%) and Vipshop.

The online retail market in China reached 1.59 trillion yuan (US$244.6 billion) in the second quarter of 2017 (up 31.2% over Q2 2016), with B2C sales accounting for 860.5 billion yuan (US$132.4 billion), an increase of 32% over the second quarter of 2016. Read more »

