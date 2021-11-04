Top 50 most valuable Chinese brands 2021

Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands grew by 57% year-on-year in 2021 to reach a total value of more than $1.56 trillion up from $996 billion in 2020.

Now social commerce, which operates at the intersection of these two activities, has brought brands and consumers closer than ever before, according to BrandZ. Livestreaming, mini-programs, shoppable ads, group purchasing: these innovations have created new expectations for how brands should look, act, and talk to consumers. Marketing should feel authentic and exciting; purchasing should feel frictionless and secure; delivery should feel reliable and near-instantaneous.

This is the first time the China Top 100 has exceeded a trillion dollars. Since 2016, the total value of the China Top 100 has grown by 197%. This is a significantly faster rate than the growth of the Global Top 100, which increased in total value by 110% over the same five-year period.

Tencent grew 85% year-on-year and is ranked on top of BrandZ China Top 100 list. It surpassed Alibaba, which grew 32% from 2020. With a total brand value of some $280 billion, Tencent makes up more than half of the total value of the Media and Entertainment category in this year’s Top 100.

The Media and Entertainment category is the largest in the BrandZ China Top 100, with a combined value of more $430 billion from 13 brands thanks to strong consumer interest in gaming, messaging, and short-form video.

This year’s class of Newcomers also included three Media and Entertainment brands: Mango TV, Sina Weibo, and 360. Other notable entrants include the new brands, including NIO and ByteDance’s Business Services offshoot Ocean Engine.

Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands

With a year-on-year value increase of 448%, real estate agents brand Lianjia was the fastest-growing brand in the Top 100. This year, a fifth of returning brands in the China Top 100 ranking increased their value by 100% or more. And six brands – Lianjia, Bilibili, Kuaishou, Ke, Xing Hua Cun, and National Cellar 1573 – grew by more than 200%.

Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders

The Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders report reaches a milestone this year. 2021 is the fifth year Google and Kantar have analyzed Chinese global brands. The Top 50 continued rise year-over-year in consumer awareness in the developed markets they surveyed.

In 2021, the Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders ranking by Kantar expands from seven developed markets (US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan) to a broader coverage that includes India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico.

Alibaba Group, ByteDance, Huawei, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, Hisense, Haier, One Plus, Vivo, Shein, and Tencent lead the Top 50 list.

Top Chinese Brands in Global Ranking

The total value of the 2021 Kantar Brandz Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands, released in June 2021, has grown by 42%, to reach record-setting new heights of over $7 trillion.

The 17 Chinese brands that made it to the Global Top 100 Brands List in 2021 are:

Alibaba: 7th

Tencent: 5th

Moutai: 11th

Meituan: 34th

JD: 44th

Douyin/TikTok: 45th

Ping An (Insurance): 49th

Huawei: 50th

ICBC (Bank): 51st

Haier (IoT): 65th

China Mobile: 68th

Xiaomi: 70th

Baidu: 77th

Pinduoduo: 81st

AIA: 87th

Didi Chuxing: 93rd

CCB (Bank): 94th

Didi: 64th

BEKE: 96th

